Sun Belt baseball tournament delayed, switched to single-elimination

Wed, 05/25/2022 - 8:06pm
Texas State Baseball
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Wednesday, May 25, 2022

The Sun Belt altered its baseball tournament format after inclement weather in Montgomery, Ala., washed out all four games scheduled for Wednesday, including Texas State’s.

The No. 1 seed Bobcats were slated to face No. 10 seed Louisiana-Monroe at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Instead, with more rain forecasted for Thursday, the conference chose to change the tournament from double-elimination to single-elimination, beginning Friday. It’ll be the first time the bracket is played with a single-elimination format since 2017.

Texas State (44-11, 26-4 Sun Belt) is now scheduled to play ULM (19-34-1, 9-20-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Bobcats will be looking for their first tournament victory since 2018. The winner will take on the victor of No. 4 seed Louisiana versus No. 5 seed South Alabama. All of the Sun Belt tournament games will be live-streamed on ESPN+.

