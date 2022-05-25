Sun Belt baseball tournament delayed, switched to single-elimination

The Sun Belt altered its baseball tournament format after inclement weather in Montgomery, Ala., washed out all four games scheduled for Wednesday, including Texas State’s.

The No. 1 seed Bobcats were slated to face No. 10 seed Louisiana-Monroe at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Instead, with more rain forecasted for Thursday, the conference chose to change the tournament from double-elimination to single-elimination, beginning Friday. It’ll be the first time the bracket is played with a single-elimination format since 2017.

Texas State (44-11, 26-4 Sun Belt) is now scheduled to play ULM (19-34-1, 9-20-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Bobcats will be looking for their first tournament victory since 2018. The winner will take on the victor of No. 4 seed Louisiana versus No. 5 seed South Alabama. All of the Sun Belt tournament games will be live-streamed on ESPN+.