Sun Belt SAAC develops mental health initiative, #StrongAintWrong

The Sun Belt, led by its Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), announced the forming of a mental health and wellness initiative on Monday called #StrongAintWrong.

The purpose of the initiative is to bring awareness to the mental health issues student-athletes commonly face and encourage those who need it to seek help. During the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the initiative will focus on ways for student-athletes to stay physically and mentally sharp while social distancing.

The hashtag #StrongAintWrong will be promoted on the conference’s social media accounts throughout the week along with resources and strategies for self-care.

“The interest and well-being of our Sun Belt student-athletes is at the core of our mission, now more than ever,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said in a statement. “Our goal is to bring awareness to the stigma surrounding mental health during this unprecedented time. We are proud to see our student-athletes lead an initiative to be a part of that process.”