Taylor, Rowland, White inducted to NFF Hampshire Honor Society

Texas State seniors Jacob Rowland, Anthony J. Taylor and Hutch White were named to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society, the NFF announced Wednesday.

Players are inducted into the Honor Society for maintaining a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. The trio of Bobcats join 1,454 players from 366 schools in all divisions.

Rowland started in nine games on the offensive line for the maroon and gold in 2019, spending the first three at left tackle before moving to left guard for the last six. The Willis Point graduate finished his career making 36 starts at Texas State.

Taylor moved to nickel back during his senior year and tied the program record for most pass breakups in a season with 11. He finished the season with 32 total tackles, including one for a loss, and one interception.

White had his most prolific season this year at wide receiver, catching 67 passes for 618 yards and two touchdowns. His 67 receptions are third-most in school history and the most of any pass-catcher since 2010. White’s efforts earned him an Honorable Mention on the All-Sun Belt teams.

Each player named to this year’s Honor Society will receive a certificate commemorating their achievement.