Texas State beats Winthrop to close out Owl Classic

In the Saturday morning finale of the Owl Classic, Texas State reset from its previous loss against Winthrop to drop a 5-0 shutout win on the Eagles. Texas State would finish 4-1 in the tournament and improve to a 16-5 record on the season.

To start the day off for the Bobcats, Ciara Trahan earned a walk and stole second base. From there, Anna Jones singled through the right side of the field, allowing Trahan to score, and put the Bobcats ahead.

JJ Smith started off strong in the second inning with a single to left center. From there, Katarina Zarate got on base from a fielder’s choice and scored after Megan Kelnar and Emilee Baker singled to left field.

Another single from Hannah Earls allowed for two more runs from Trahan and Baker and gave the Bobcats a 4-0 lead. To end the inning, Pipe Randolph singled up the middle which allowed Earls to score the fifth and final run of the game for the Bobcats.

In the bottom of the third inning Jessica Mullins through three strikeouts to take the wind out of the sails of the Eagles. In the fourth and fifth innings Mullins went three up and three out, allowing no hits.

To close out the game, Bailee Welsh came in to pitch and faced three batters, striking out one and closing out the shutout for the Bobcats.

Texas State will return to action on March 10 at the Bevo Classic where they will take on Wisconsin at 11 a.m. in Austin. That weekend the Bobcats will also face Alabama and Texas before returning home on March 14 for a doubleheader with Texas Tech.