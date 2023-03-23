Texas State Bobcats knock off Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Texas State baseball (146 overall, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) took on Corpus Christi A&M (11-11 overall) and gained another win as it defeated the Islanders 7-5 at Bobcat Ballpark on Tuesday.

Although the game started with an early tworun lead for the Islanders in the top of the first inning, the lead did not last long as the Bobcats swiftly came back in the bottom of the first to tie the game 2-2 with runs scored due to RBIs from sophomore Daylan Pena and senior Jose Gonzalez, known as ‘Brother’ by his teammates, friends, family and fans.

The Bobcats quickly gained a two-run lead in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run home run from junior Davis Powell that scored junior Kameron Weil after his single to center field to get on base. The Bobcats had back-to-back home runs after a solo bomb from Gonzalez followed Powell’s. This was Gonzalez’s eighth home run of the season. Despite the hits and the win, there were still issues with the Bobcat’s performance that frustrated head coach Steven Trout.

“[There were] a couple of big swings from Powell and Brother … but I just didn’t think it was a great night for us,” said Trout. “I thought emotionally we weren’t there, energy wasn’t there like it was this weekend, and you [have to] show up and play every day and that’s probably where I’m frustrated a little bit, we [have to] do a better job at getting them ready to play every single day and having that emotion.”

Texas State finished off the third inning with a lead of 5-2.

Powell scored the final two runners for the Bobcats after a two-run RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The seventh inning proved to be difficult for Corpus Christi’s pitching as Texas State was allowed two hits, two runs and were thrown two wild pitches that advanced Bobcat runners into scoring position.

The Islanders, despite facing a five-run deficit, fought in an attempt to come back in the final two innings but fell short even after having a two-run home run, an RBI, and having more hits during the game than the Bobcats.

Texas State had eight while the Islanders had 10 total. The game ended with a Bobcat victory and a score of 7-5 for Texas State’s 14th win of the season and third consecutive win, giving Corpus Christi its 11th loss.

“I’m happy with the win but we need to come out tomorrow and play better,” Trout said.

Texas State returns to conference play Friday night as the Bobcats travel on the road to Coastal Carolina to battle the Chanticleers.

First pitch is at 5 and will be broadcast on ESPN+.