Texas State comeback falls short against Troy

Texas State couldn’t complete a 21-point second- half comeback as the Bobcats fell to the Troy Trojans 68-64.

Head Coach Terrence Johnson was proud of his team for clawing back from a canyon sized deficit and for refusing to give up.

“It was a tale of two halves for us,” Johnson said. “We’re fighting and that’s all you can ask for. We’ve been dealt a rough hand as it pertains to injuries all season, but credit these guys for stepping up and continuing to fight no matter what.”

Entering the second half trailing 45-24, Texas State proceeded to claw themselves from the hole but still trailed by 19 points with Troy leading 56-37 with 12:14 left in the game.

However, Texas State went on a 12-2 run to cut the lead down dramatically to just 58-52 with 4:49 remaining in the second half.

Troy then pushed their lead out to 64-54 to give the Trojans a ten point advantage with only 2:55 left in the game.

The Bobcats responded by going on a 10-2 run as senior guard Mason Harrell hit a three pointer with just 38 seconds left in the game to make it a two point game now trailing 66-64.

Despite Troy missing the field goal attempt, the Trojans were able to grab the offensive rebound and force the Bobcats to foul with just eight seconds left.

Troy’s Zay Williams hit two critical free throws to put the game out of reach as the Trojans escaped with the win.

Johnson’s team now looks to build off their comeback performance as they return home on Thursday.

“I believe we’re getting better,” Johnson said. “The goal is to put together two halves and bring culture to the floor. We have another great opportunity to do that Thursday night.”

Texas State comes back home to San Marcos following a three game road trip for a showdown with the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. from Strahan Arena. .

