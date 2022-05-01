Texas State completes sweep of Trojans on Senior Day

Texas State’s six seniors went out on top in their final games at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

After taking a 5-1 victory on Friday, the maroon and gold won their last two games against Troy to complete the series sweep and extend their winning streak to 12, sending the seniors off on a high note.

“It's been a roller coaster this weekend,” senior catcher Cat Crenek said. “ It was the best way to go out here at home. I couldn't have asked for a better way to end it here.”

Saturday’s game proved the most challenging on offense for the Bobcats. Freshman outfielder Ciara Trahan swung for a triple to right field in the bottom of the third, then scored on a wild pitch in the next at-bat for the first run of the game. But the Trojans (27-18, 13-11 Sun Belt) brought a run in during the top of the fifth to tie the game at 1-1.

The score remained the same as the game went into the bottom of the seventh, with the hosts needing just one run for the win. Trahan connected on another base hit and junior third baseman Sara Vanderford drew a walk, moving Trahan into scoring position. Sophomore outfielder Anna Jones flew out in the next at-bat, but senior catcher Caitlyn Rogers swung for a walk-off single, bringing Trahan around for the game- and series-winning run.

FINAL @smdrsports #Troy 1#TXST 2



Caitlyn Rogers (@RogersCaitlyn) hits a walk-off double and the Bobcats take the series win pic.twitter.com/n39xHb5Irs — Drew King (@drewking0222) April 30, 2022

“Anna Jones was like, ‘You're gonna do it now,’” Rogers said. “She was like, ‘I didn't do it, so you're gonna do it now.’ And so, she gave me all the confidence. So yeah, I wasn't really stressing too much, actually.”

The victory set up Texas State for a chance to claim a sweep on Senior Day. Crenek, Rogers, right-handed pitcher Brooke Blackwell, infielder Dani Elder, outfielder Kylie George and first baseman Samara Lagway were all honored during the game, as were their mothers, who each threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Bobcats were the first on the scoreboard again, breaking through in the second inning. Sophomore second baseman Claire Ginder and George each swung for singles and sophomore outfielder Hannah Earls drew a walk, loading the bases with one out. Trahan earned another walk, sending Ginder home for a free run. Crenek hit into a fielder’s choice in the next at-bat, with the visitors tagging George out at the plate, but Vanderford drew another walk to score Earls and give Texas State a 2-0 edge.

The team extended the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Vanderford was walked again and Rogers plated her with a triple down the right field line. Sophomore outfielder Piper Randolph followed it up with a single, scoring Rogers, then stole second base. The Bobcats grounded out in the next two at-bats, allowing Randolph to advance home to make it a 5-0 advantage.

Troy scored two in the top of the sixth, but Texas State still held the lead as sophomore starting pitcher Jessica Mullins recorded the first two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Head coach Ricci Woodard called in Blackwell from the bullpen to close out the game and subbed in Crenek, who started as the team’s designated player, to replace Rogers behind the plate. The two catchers embraced while making the switch and Rogers came off the field to a standing ovation.

Blackwell struck out the final batter in four pitches, sealing the 5-2 win.

“I've gone through these last four years with (Rogers), and you know, we hugged right before I went out and it was just like the game just stopped,” Crenek said. “And we took time for ourselves real quick. I get chills talking about it.”

“You want things to go just like they did today so that you can make sure everybody gets in the game and has the chance to finish on a positive note,” Woodard said. “But the good part is these kids are team players, both of them, and so they're gonna do whatever they need to to help us win ballgames. So it's easy to get those two in the ballgame late.”

Mullins received the win in all three games, improving to 23-11. Across 20.2 innings, she allowed just 13 hits, one walk and three runs while striking out 24.

The Bobcats (32-17, 16-8) will head to UT Arlington (22-22, 12-12) next weekend for their final series of the regular season, playing Thursday at 6 p.m., Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. Woodard hopes her team’s momentum keeps rolling along.

“(The seniors have) been a fun group,” Woodard said. “You know, they like to have a good time, they all have their own different personalities. But you know, obviously, they've left a lot for us. Just in how they've handled the adversity of this year, you can tell that they've matured and they've grown up to be awesome young women.

“I feel like we're kind of controlling the plate. Obviously, Mullins is doing a great job controlling the plate on that side of the game. So we're throwing strikes and we're taking our walks and I just think we're doing a good job all the way around. So I don't want any different ball team than I just had this weekend.”