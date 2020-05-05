Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Photo by Gerald Castillo

Texas State creates new chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma

Tue, 05/05/2020 - 5:44pm
Texas State Athletics
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Texas State was accepted into the National College Athlete Honor Society as the Texas Nu Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma, the school announced Monday.

The fraternity was founded by former DePauw University head football coach Nick Mourouzis in 1996 and aims to recognize student-athletes who perform well in both sports and academics. To qualify for Chi Alpha Sigma, student-athletes must attend an accredited four-year NCAA, NAIA, or NCCAA school, achieve at least junior academic standing by their fifth semester and have achieved a minimum cumulative GPA of a 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

Associate Director for the Athletic Academic Center Matt Phelps will serve as an advisor for the Bobcats’ chapter and the University’s first induction ceremony will be held after Spring 2020.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020