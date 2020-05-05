Texas State creates new chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma

Texas State was accepted into the National College Athlete Honor Society as the Texas Nu Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma, the school announced Monday.

The fraternity was founded by former DePauw University head football coach Nick Mourouzis in 1996 and aims to recognize student-athletes who perform well in both sports and academics. To qualify for Chi Alpha Sigma, student-athletes must attend an accredited four-year NCAA, NAIA, or NCCAA school, achieve at least junior academic standing by their fifth semester and have achieved a minimum cumulative GPA of a 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

Associate Director for the Athletic Academic Center Matt Phelps will serve as an advisor for the Bobcats’ chapter and the University’s first induction ceremony will be held after Spring 2020.