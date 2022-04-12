Texas State defeats Warhawks in road series finale, 4-1

After a slow start to its series against Louisiana-Monroe over the weekend, Texas State finished strong.

The Bobcats fell in the first two games of the series, 5-4 on Friday and 10-2 on Saturday — a run-rule loss in six innings. But the maroon and gold bounced back on Sunday by taking a 4-1 victory to avoid the sweep on the road.

The Warhawks (20-16, 6-9 Sun Belt) opened the game with a run in the bottom of the first inning on Sunday and shut Texas State out across the first three frames. The Bobcats (21-17, 7-8) began to break through in the fourth, though.

Sophomore outfielder Piper Randolph came in to pinch-hit and led off with a base hit. Freshman outfielder Ciara Trahan grounded out in the next at-bat, moving Randolph to second. Senior designated player Cat Crenek added another single and stole second base, putting both runners in scoring position. Sophomore second baseman Claire Ginder followed it up with another single, loading the bases for the visitors with just one out.

Sophomore outfielder Anna Jones stepped up to the plate and connected on a double to centerfield on an 0-2 count, scoring all three runners to take a 3-1 lead.

“We’ve been talking about key hits for a few weeks, and we finally got one today,” head coach Ricci Woodard said in a statement. “It was a great job by Anna just driving the ball in that situation.”

The team added an insurance run in the sixth inning. Crenek singled up the middle and advanced to second on a groundout by Ginder. Jones put the ball in play in the next at-bat and a throwing error allowed Crenek to cross home plate unearned, putting Texas State up 4-1.

After allowing ULM to score the first run of the game, sophomore starting pitcher Jessica Mullins denied the hosts from moving past second base the remainder of the day. Mullins (14-11) pitched the complete game, surrendering five hits, two walks and one HBP while striking out nine.

The maroon and gold matched up with Baylor on the road Tuesday, the game ending after press time. They’ll play host to Georgia State (15-20, 6-6 Sun Belt) this weekend inside Bobcat Softball Stadium, playing Thursday at 6 p.m., Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m.