Texas State lands 5 Phil Steele Preseason All-Sun Belt teams

Five Bobcats were selected to the Phil Steele 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt football teams, Texas State announced Friday.

Junior kicker Seth Keller led the way as a First Team pick. The Colleyville native was an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention in 2021 after connecting on 15-of-18 field goals, the longest coming from 48 yards out, and 32-of-32 PATs.

Offensive linemen Dalton Cooper and Kyle Hergel were both named to the Second Team. The pair combined to allow just four sacks in 2021 despite playing over 800 snaps each.

Senior wide receiver Javen Banks earned a spot on the Third Team after leading the team with 36 receptions for 548 yards and five touchdowns last season. And Arkansas State transfer quarterback Layne Hatcher was named to the Fourth Team after completing 201-341 passes for 2,423 yards and 19 touchdowns with 13 interceptions for the Red Wolves in 2021.

Texas State’s four offensive selections were tied for fourth-most in the league. The team begins the 2022 season with a road game at Nevada on Sept. 3.