Texas State participating in Soccer United Against Hunger

Texas State Soccer has teamed up with over 500 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s soccer programs to take part in the Soccer United Against Hunger food drive, the University announced on Monday.

Many people have become more reliant on food banks due to the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. For instance, according to The New York Times, the San Antonio Food Bank used to feed 60,000 people across 16 counties a week before COVID-19 — it now feeds 120,000, with as many as 10,000 cars waiting in line in a single day.

Soccer United Against Hunger, backed by the United Soccer Coaches, will work to support those in need. The Bobcats specifically will be helping three organizations in Austin (Caritas of Austin, Palm Square Community Center and Reveal Resource Center) and two in the Dallas-Fort Worth (Community Storehouse and GRACE Grapevine) as well as the Houston Food Bank.

The maroon and gold’s efforts will be led by senior defender Sarah Everett, with Addison Gaetano, Sydney Kammer, Renny Moore, Hannah Solano and Avery Thies in charge of donation site groups.

“Participating in this food drive has been an amazing experience because it allows us to stay connected as a team while giving back to our communities when they need it most,” Everett said in a statement. “Soccer United Against Hunger shows the nation that soccer is more than just a sport. Right now, it is a way for us to united and make a difference.”

The food drive will last the entire month of June. To donate in person, drop off dates for the Soccer United Against Hunger program will be June 16 and 30 at all locations with an exception being the Reveal Resource Center that has drop off dates of June 15, 22 and 29 at 10 a.m.

More information on the six organizations can be found at the links below:

Austin

Caritas of Austin: https://caritasofaustin.org/donate/give/

Palm Square Community Center (partnership with Central Texas Food Bank): https://www.centraltexasfoodbank.org/

Reveal Resource Center: https://revealresourcecenter.com/

Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Storehouse: https://www.communitystorehouse.org/

GRACE Grapevine: https://www.gracegrapevine.org/donate-online-now/