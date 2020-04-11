Texas State releases 2021 Shriners College Classic schedule

Texas State will return to the Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic in 2021, with the Bobcats’ official schedule for the event being released on Wednesday.

The team will begin the weekend facing off with Texas Tech on Friday, March 5, at 3 p.m. It’ll be the first time the two schools play each since April 18, 2011, when the Red Raiders defeated Texas State at Bobcat Ballpark, 8-5. Texas Tech was 16-3 overall before the 2020 season was canceled and leads the all-time series against the maroon and gold, 7-6.

The Bobcats will go on to play Rice on Saturday, March 6, at 11 a.m. Texas State beat the Owls in its first game of the Shriners College Classic in 2019, 1-0. Former right-handed pitcher Nicholas Fraze won the Most Outstanding Player award after throwing for 12-strikeouts and seven shutout innings during the contest. The Bobcats picked up another win against Rice this year at home, 9-2. The Owls were 2-14 overall in the 2020 season and lead the all-time series against Texas State since 1984, 61-19.

The maroon and gold will end the Classic with a matchup against TCU on Sunday, March 7, at 11 a.m. The Bobcats won their last two games against the Horned Frogs, 1-0 and 8-4, in a 2012 home-and-home series. TCU leads the all-time series, 24-13. Steven Trout, who played at TCU from 2006-07, will go against his former college coach Jim Schlossnagle for the first time.

It’ll be Texas State’s second appearance in the event. The 21st Annual Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic will take place at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros.