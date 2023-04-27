Texas State releases 2023 schedule

The 2023 schedule for the Texas State soccer team was released Wednesday.

The slate features 10 home matches at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Texas State will look to improve on their record from last season following a successful 12-5-2 record with a 6-3-1 conference record.

Prior to the official start of the season, the Bobcats will play two exhibition matches on the road.

They will travel to take on TCU on Aug. 9 and follow two days later with a contest at Texas A&M with both scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Three straight matches in San Marcos are on tap to begin the campaign beginning with hosting former Southland Conference rival McNeese on Aug. 17.

TXST will also host Central Arkansas (Aug. 20) and North Texas (Aug. 24).

After traveling to I-35 rival UTSA on Aug. 27, the Bobcats host Oklahoma State for the first time ever on the final day of August.

Non-conference play wraps up with two trips to Houston in a span of a week beginning with Houston Christian on Sept. 3 and then Houston a week later.

In between the Bobcats play a home match on Sept. 7 against Texas Southern.

Sun Belt Conference action begins Sept. 17 with a home contest against Louisiana.

Texas State will also host Coastal Carolina (Oct. 5), Old Dominion (Oct. 19) and Troy (Sept. 24) before closing out conference play on Oct. 26 against Southern Miss.

The other five Sun Belt contests will take the Bobcats to Arkansas State (Sept. 21), Georgia State (Sept. 29), James Madison (Oct. 13), South Alabama (Oct. 22) and ULM (Oct. 8).

The conference tournament is scheduled to take place Oct. 30 – Nov. 5 in Foley, Alabama at the Foley Sports Complex.