Texas State releases Danny Kaspar resignation letter

The Daily Record obtained a copy of the resignation letter former Texas State men’s basketball coach Danny Kaspar sent to athletics director Larry Teis on Sept. 22 via an open records request.

In a tweet on June 4, former starting point guard Jaylen Shead accused Kaspar of routinely making racially insensitive comments toward the players while Shead was on the team from 2017-19. Teis announced the next day the school’s Title IX department had launched an investigation into Shead’s claims.

The school announced Kaspar’s resignation on Sept. 22. Portions of Kaspar’s resignation letter were kept confidential by Texas State due to privacy restrictions.

“Dear, Dr. Teis,” Kaspar wrote. “I have been a head coach for 29 years with seven of them being at Texas State University. During that time, I have coached approximately 250-300 fine young athletes of whom were approximately 85% African-American.

“(Redacted). I firmly and fervently deny any suggestion—direct or otherwise—that I am a racist or harbor any animosity toward anyone stemming from their race. As with all human beings, I acknowledge there may be room for improvement; however, I hold only love in my heart for people of all races, colors, and creeds.

“I am close to retirement age and have recently received (redacted). As a result of (redacted) and my age, I have chosen to tender my resignation as the head men’s basketball coach from the university effective end of work day today, September 22, 2020.

“As I depart, I wish to express my love and respect for all players and managers I have worked with, their family members I have come to know, my assistant coaches, my supporters and boosters, and the various universities I have served. I wish each and every one of them the very best life can offer as I now turn my attention to (redacted) and enjoying my retirement years.

“Sincerely, Daniel J. Kaspar”

Texas State named former assistant Terrence Johnson as Kaspar’s replacement. The Bobcats are scheduled to begin the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25.