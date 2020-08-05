Texas State to shift focus to digital ticketing for upcoming season

The Texas State athletics department announced its plan to prioritize digital ticketing for the upcoming year on Monday.

The school has offered digital ticketing for multiple seasons and its use has grown in popularity. With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, Texas State wants to limit the amount of contact and touchpoints between its staff and fans to help enhance health and safety measures on campus.

All ticketed sports — football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball — will no longer offer printed ticket booklets. Instead, all tickets will be delivered via email. Fans are encouraged to save their tickets in their Apple Wallet or Google Pay accounts. Gameday staff will scan the tickets directly from the fans’ cell phones.

All seats will be reserved at Bobcat Stadium for the 2020 football season to help enforce social distancing, eliminating general admission seating that has typically been available in the upper levels. Season ticket holders will see their tickets delivered in their accounts sometime in mid-August. Those who bought general admission tickets will be assigned a reserved seat.

Texas State also announced it will release safety guidelines and protocols for gameday procedures when its plans are finalized by state and local government and medical officials.