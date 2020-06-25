Photo by Gerald Castillo
Texas State Soccer releases 2020 schedule
Texas State Soccer released its schedule for the 2020 season on Thursday, which includes eight home matches and three contests against Power 5 schools.
The team is coming off a 9-7-3 year in which it went 5-4-1 in Sun Belt play and earned the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament. Texas State begins 2020 with a pair of exhibitions, traveling to I-35 rival UTSA for the first on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. and hosting Lamar inside Bobcat Soccer Complex for the second on Aug. 14 at 5 p.m.
The official start to the season takes place Aug. 21 at McNeese in Lake Charles, Louisiana at 7 p.m. The Bobcats then go up against a trio of Big 12 schools, beginning with Texas on Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. in Austin, then Baylor on Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. in Austin as part of the Texas Tournament and finally TCU on Aug. 30 in Fort Worth at 1 p.m.
Texas State will play its first home match of the season on Sept. 4 against Stephen F. Austin at 6 p.m. The Bobcats will play in three more non-conference games, two of them at home, before starting Sun Belt play against Louisiana on Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.
After facing off with the Ragin’ Cajuns, the team will take a four-game road trip before finishing the year out with a three-match homestand. Texas State will host Arkansas State on Oct. 10, Little Rock on Oct. 18, and hold its senior day against Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 25, all three contests kicking off at 1 p.m.
The Sun Belt Tournament begins on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 8 in Foley, Alabama.