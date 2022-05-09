Texas State sweeps Louisiana-Monroe, moves up in national poll

Texas State won the final two games of its series over the weekend to complete a sweep on the road against Louisiana-Monroe.

After coming from behind to defeat the Warhawks on Friday, 5-4, the Bobcats dominated the hosts on Saturday with a 9-1 victory. A three-RBI double down the left field line from freshman first baseman Daylan Pena gave the visitors a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning. ULM brought in its first run of the game in the bottom of the seventh, but Texas State answered by hanging a six-spot in the top of the eighth to take the game, 9-1.

Pena finished the game batting 3-5, plating four runners. All but two of the Bobcats’ starters swung for a base hit. Sophomore starting pitcher Levi Wells (6-1) was credited with the win, giving up just one hit, one walk and no runs while fanning 10 across six innings.

Senior outfielder John Wuthrich got Texas State on the board early Sunday with an RBI single in the top of the second. The Warhawks tied it up with a run in the bottom of the fifth. The Bobcats jumped back in front with a three-run frame in the top of the seventh and added an insurance run in the eighth.

ULM countered with a score in the bottom of the seventh, leaving the team needing three runs to keep the game going heading into the bottom of the ninth. The Warhawks (15-30-1, 6-17-1 Sun Belt) only brought in two, suffering the 5-4 loss and series sweep.

Senior designated hitter Wesely Faison, second baseman Cameron Gibbons and junior catcher Peyton Lewis all tallied two hits. Redshirt junior reliever Austin Smith (2-0) took the win, keeping the Warhawks off the bases in the sixth. Senior closer Tristan Stivors, who broke Texas State’s all-time saves record on Friday, picked up his 12th save of the season on Sunday and now ranks fifth in the nation.

The Bobcats (38-11, 20-4) moved up two spots to No. 15 in the D1Baseball.com national poll on Monday. They’ll play in their final home series of the season this weekend against Louisiana (28-17, 17-7), Friday’s game taking place at 6 p.m., Saturday’s at 4 p.m. and the team’s Senior Day game starting Sunday at 1 p.m.