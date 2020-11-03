Texas State upset by Troy in first round of Sun Belt tournament

Texas State’s 2020 season came to an abrupt end on Monday as the Bobcats allowed an overtime goal to Troy in the opening round of the Sun Belt tournament, resulting in an upset 1-0 loss in Foley, Alabama.

The Trojans, the No. 6 seed from the East Division, only got five shots off during the match, with just three of them being placed on goal as Texas State dominated possession. The No. 3 seed from the West Division battered Troy with shots all game — six in the first half, eight in the second and two in overtime.

But the Bobcats failed to beat Trojans freshman goalkeeper Lindsey LaRoche, who saved all eight of the maroon and gold’s shots on goal.

Saturday’s match marked the fourth consecutive time Texas State’s tournament run ended in overtime. Seven seniors will graduate this year — senior forward Sydney Kammer, midfielders Renny Moore, Mackenzie Smith and Kayla Streber, and defenders Sarah Everett, Jessica Pikoff and Holly Streber. The Bobcats finish the season with a 4-9-1 overall record, including a 4-4-0 record in Sun Belt play.

The team will return all but one of its defensive starters as well as eight of this season’s 10 goal scorers.