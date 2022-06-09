Texas State Volleyball releases 2022 regular season schedule

Texas State Volleyball unveiled its 2022 slate on Wednesday, featuring four non-conference tournaments and 16 Sun Belt matches.

“Everyone is really excited for this upcoming season,” said head coach Sean Huiet, who will enter his third season at the helm for the maroon and gold. “The program had a great spring and, with the addition of our 2022 signing class, we have a group that will be ready to compete for a Sun Belt championship.

“Our non-conference portion is going to be a challenge and will test us right away. We will compete against multiple programs that participated in last season’s NCAA Tournament. And the trip to Hawaii is going to be an amazing experience with matches against really high-level volleyball programs. We expect the Sun Belt to be very good this fall, too, so every match, we will have to be ready to battle and earn everything.”

The Bobcats begin the year at the Incarnate Word Tournament in San Antonio on Aug. 26-27. They’ll follow it up with the University of Hawai’i at Manoa Tournament, which takes place in Honolulu on Sept. 1, 2 and 4.

Texas State returns to San Marcos for its home opener in the Bobcat Invitational, set for Sept. 9-11 inside Strahan Arena. The team will then close out non-conference play in the TCU Tournament in Fort Worth Sept. 16-17.

The Sun Belt will see the departures of former conference members Little Rock and UT Arlington but also the addition of new members James Madison and Southern Miss. The league changed its regular season format to accommodate the changes, making teams play each other on back-to-back days.

Texas State will take on Louisiana-Monroe on the road in its first Sun Belt match on Sept. 22-23. The team then hosts James Madison for a series in San Marcos on Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

The Bobcats head out to Louisiana for a series on Oct. 7-8, return for a home series against Southern Miss on Oct. 14-15, then heads back out to play South Alabama Oct. 21-22.

The maroon and gold host two more home series — one against Arkansas State on Oct. 28-29 and Troy on Oct. 4-5 — before ending the regular season on the road at Coastal Carolina Nov. 10-11.

The Sun Belt tournament is set to take place in Foley, Ala., Nov. 16-20. Texas State will be looking to reach its sixth consecutive championship match.