Texas State wins second Bubas Cup in school history

Texas State received its second-ever Vic Bubas Cup on Wednesday, the Sun Belt Conference announced.

The Cup is awarded to the top athletic department in the conference based on a points system.

“On behalf of our entire athletic department, I am incredibly proud and grateful of the hard work and dedication put in by our student-athletes and coaches this year,” Director of Athletics Don Coryell said in a statement. “To win the Vic Bubas Cup and represent all it stands for is an honor for Texas State, the campus community, and Bobcat nation. We made this a goal of ours back in August, and with the help of our championships earned and the fight by all Bobcats, we achieved the level of being the Sun Belt’s best. We are fired up to bring the Bubas Cup back home to San Marcos.”

“We are honored to recognize the Bobcats’ successful 2021-22 season with their second Vic Bubas Cup,” Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill stated. “This award is a testament to the dedication of Texas State’s student-athletes, coaches, athletic department staff and university leadership.”

The Bobcats finished the race with 123 points, edging out South Alabama in second place with 122. The maroon and gold earned high point totals by taking regular season championships in men’s basketball and baseball and being the runner-up in volleyball and men’s and women’s indoor track & field.

The Cup is named after the Sun Belt’s first commissioner, Vic Bubas, who served the league for 14 years, beginning on Oct. 6, 1976. The Sun Belt expanded from six to eight teams and from four to 10 sports sponsored during his tenure. Bubas passed away in April 2018 at the age of 91.

Texas State won its first Bubas Cup in 2019. The university is now one of two schools in the conference to win the Cup twice since 2013-14 — the year the Bobcats became a Sun Belt member.