TXST beats Rhode Island in historic win

Despite being in the early stages of the basketball season, Texas State has already found a way to make history.

Following a game high 26 points from senior guard Mason Harrell, the Bobcats knocked off the Rhode Island Rams 70-66 for the program’s first win over an Atlantic-10 conference member.

The historic win is another mark for head coach Terrence Johnson as the Bobcats battled with a Rhode Island team which was ranked No. 165 in the Ken Pom ratings.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this group. I thought they did things that we asked them to do and then they fought. That’s a physical team and well coached team we played,” Johnson said.. “Coming back after a short rest, my guys dug deep. We had a short rotation tonight, but everybody contributed for a complete team win.”

Johnson credited assistant coach Donte Mathis for his pre-game work as a key to Texas State’s success as well as Harrell’s leadership when the Bobcats were down.

“I thought [coach] Donte Mathis did an amazing job on the scout,” Johnson said. He had us prepared even with the short prep and rest. I can’t speak enough about Mason Harrell and his leadership, toughness and grit. These guys followed his lead. He believed the whole time and they fought they whole time. We’re ecstatic about the victory.”

Texas State jumped out to the early lead in the first half at 8-6 before going on a 7-0 run to push the lead out to 15-6.

The run allowed the Bobcats to hold onto the lead for the entire first half as Texas State went into halftime up 35-26.

The second half started off well for Texas State as the Bobcats jumped out to their largest lead of the game at 39-28.

But Rhode Island slowly crawled its way back into the game, tying the score at 53-53 all with 6:26 left in the game.

The back and forth between the teams eventually saw the Rams take their first lead of the game at 61-59 with a 3:30 remaining.

But in the final three minutes of the game, the Bobcats stormed back to retake the lead at hold off Rhode Island for the 70-66 win.

Texas State is back on the road Thursday as it travels down Interstate 35 for a major rivalry matchup with the UTSA Roadrunners.