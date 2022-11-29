TXST finishes second at Patty Mills North Shore Classic

Texas State finished its west coast road trip late Saturday night as the Bobcats fell to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, 72-65, to finish in second place at the Patty Mills North Shore Classic.

Though head coach Terrence Johnson wanted to bring home the victory, the game showcased how tough his Bobcats have been on the current six-game road trip.

“You want to win every game,” Johnson said. “But there are lessons in the struggle and tonight was definitely a battle. I think that we showed that we’re battle tested, unfortunately we came short to a well-coached team.”

Johnson also noted the difficulties of playing away from home, but stated the team just needs to find ways to win which his team tried to do.

“Whenever you play on the road, things may not always go your way,” Johnson said. “But I thought that we fought back, tried to compete on the glass and take quality shots.”

Despite being tied up early in the first half at 7-7, Hawaii outscored Texas State 15-4 to go on a dominating run and take the lead at 22-11 with just 8:46 left in the half.

The Bobcats responded by outsourcing the Rainbow Warriors 18-6 along with senior guard Mason Harrell beating the halftime buzzer with a jumper in the paint to retake the lead at 29-28.

The early part of the second half saw both Texas State and Hawaii take turns with the lead before a 5-0 run by the Rainbow Warriors put the home team out front at 45-40.

The Bobcats retook the lead at 50-49 with 8:18 left in the second half before yet another 5-0 by the Rainbow Warriors stretched the lead at 55-50.

Though Texas State fought back, it wasn’t enough as Hawaii took home the 72-65 win.

Johnson credited the Hawaii defense for keeping the Bobcats off the scoreboard by holding Texas State’s shooting at .448% while having a fierce environment and passionate fan base.

However, Johnson believes his team will bounce back as the Bobcats come back home over the weekend.

“We struggled to get within a rhythm within the flow of the game,” Johnson said. “I thought we had opportunities but credit [Hawaii] and they had a great home court advantage. We came up short, but I like my team and think we’re trending up. I am looking forward to the response.”

Texas State ends its six-game road trip as it makes the trip out to Beaumont to battle former Southland Conference rival Lamar.

Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Montague Center in Beaumont.