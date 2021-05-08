UDFA Jeremiah Haydel goes pro, signs with Los Angeles Rams

After going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft last weekend, former Texas State wide receiver Jeremiah Haydel signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent on Saturday, May 1.

“Blessed beyond measures,” Haydel said in a tweet. “God is good. Thank you (to the Rams) for the opportunity. Let’s get to work.”

Haydel was selected as an All-Sun Belt Honorable mention as a sophomore in 2018, catching 16 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns. He saw more targets as a junior, earning 32 receptions for 324 yards.

But the Houston Alief Taylor graduate saved his best season for last. Haydel snagged a career-highs of 40 catches and 408 yards to go along with four receiving scores as a senior in 2020. His three-yard, one-handed touchdown in the season opener against SMU on Sept. 5 was one of ESPN’s “Catch of the Year” candidates.

Haydel also shined as a return specialist. His 91-yard punt return against UTSA on Sept. 12 counted as the longest of the season in the NCAA. And his 97-yard kick return touchdown against Georgia Southern on Nov. 14 made him just one of two FBS players to return a kickoff and punt for a touchdown. For his efforts, the senior was voted to the All-Sun Belt Second Team as both a returner and an all-purpose player and was also named ESPN’s All-America kick returner.

The receiver, who measured at 5-11 and 182 pounds at his pro day on April 9, joins a Los Angeles team that went 10-6 in the 2020 regulars season and won a Wild Card round playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks but fell to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round. Haydel could help fill a special teams need, as the Rams ranked in the bottom-10 in the NFL in both yards per kick return (20.6) and punt return (6.9).