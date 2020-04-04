Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Photo by Gerald Castillo

UIL makes modifications to COVID-19 suspension

Sat, 04/04/2020 - 2:24pm
San Marcos Athletics
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Saturday, April 4, 2020

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced amendments to its current contingency plans Friday to accommodate for the Executive Order issued by Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday.

The Executive Order states that schools will remain closed until at least May 4. The UIL previously announced that the earliest that scheduled games and contests could resume was May 4, but will now remain suspended until further notice as the league prefers to give student-athletes a “reasonable acclimatization period.” The UIL also plans to readjust the state’s scheduled postseason dates as May 4 draws nearer.

The UIL’s Medical Advisory Committee will hold an open videoconference at 9 a.m. on Sunday to address concerns and issues regarding student health and safety, which can be found on the league’s website and YouTube channel. The Committee can make policy recommendations, but they must be approved by the UIL Legislative Council.

