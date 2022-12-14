UMHB stuns Texas State

It was not the result the Texas State was looking for as the Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders stunned both the Bobcats and the home crowd in a 71-65 defeat for Texas State.

Tuesday’s defeat inside Strahan Arena was deflating for head coach Terrence Johnson as the Bobcats now look to regroup after the shocking loss.

“It’s an extremely disappointing loss,” Johnson said. “Obviously when you get a chance to play in front of your home crowd, you want to play better and come in with a whole lot more focus. You want to be able to execute your game plan. But credit goes to Mary Hardin-Baylor. Those were some tough guys tonight. They competed from start to finish.”

One of the struggles for this Texas State basketball team has been staying consistent with the team winning at Rhode Island, California and UTA but also losing to UTSA, Rice and now UMHB.

Johnson took full responsibility and now him and his team will look to find the solution to the Bobcats woes.

“AS it pertains to this team, the level of inconsistency is something that we need to address,” Johnson said. “That inconsistency is in our play and leadership and that starts and ends with me. I have to do a better job holding these guys accountable, finding a set rotation, and coaching the culture of this program.”

The Crusaders took the lead early in the first half and didn’t look back as UMHB led 10-4.

Despite the Bobcats cutting the lead down to 10-8, UMHB went on a 11-0 rub to stretch the lead out to 21-8.

The Crusaders then took their largest lead of the game at 36-18 with 2:08 left in the first half.

Facing an 18 point deficit, Texas State clawed its way back into the game and took its first lead following a Nate Martin basket at 62-60.

But UMHB went on a 9-0 run to close out the game and seal the win at 71-65.

Texas State looks to end its two-game, home losing streak as it hosts former conference rival Sam Houston State at 2 p.m. on Saturday.