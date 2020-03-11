Vim Gym wins first national title at NCA All-Stars

The Express Stingers took four of their teams to Dallas on Feb. 28 through March 1 to compete in the National Cheerleader Associations (NCA) competition. In addition to being the most prestigious in the industry, NCA All-Star Nationals is the largest All-Star Cheerleading National Championship in the country, hosting over 25,000 participants and 38,000 spectators each year.

The Express Stingers’ Senior Prep 2.2 Team "Teal Buzz" won first place in their division. This title is a first for Vim Gym, making it a historical win for the San Marcos gym. Other Express Stingers teams took home fourth, fifthth and eighth in their Junior Level 3, Senior Co-Ed 4 and Youth Level 1 divisions, respectively.