Wilson sets new record, finishes as runner-up at NCAA Outdoors

Texas State senior Alyssa Wilson concluded her historic year by securing one more record.

The Toms River, N.J. native broke the American collegiate record in the women’s hammer throw with a toss of 74.78 meters (245-4) on Thursday in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. The mark was second at the meet only to Cal senior Camryn Rogers, a Canadian, who finished in first place with a collegiate record of 77.67 meters (254-10). The distance also beat Wilson’s previous personal best by more than five feet. She now holds nine of the program’s top 10 marks in the event.

Four hours after the hammer throw, Wilson posted a 16.08-meter (52-9.25) distance in the women’s shot put, earning 23rd place. She was also set to take part in the women’s discus on Saturday, the event ending after press time.

The Bobcats’ men’s 4x100-meter relay team clocked in with the second-fastest time in school history in the semifinal round of the meet on Wednesday as juniors Bervensky Pierre, Dominick Yancy and Daniel Harrold and senior Ashton Callahan finished the race in 36.69 seconds. The time wasn’t good enough to advance the team to the final round, though, earning a 22nd-place finish.