Wimberley outlasted by Cuero in 4A heavyweight slugfest

The rematch between the Cuero Gobblers and the Wimberley Texans was everything people expected it to be.

Two of the best teams in UIL 4A Division II Region IV duked it out in the Alamodome as the two squads traded blow for blow in the seventh playoff meeting between the two.

But in the end, one team had to come out on top.

A late third quarter turnover by the Texans was enough to swing the momentum toward Cuero’s way as the Gobblers toppled the Texans in a 36-26 win to advance to the Region IV championship game.

Wimberley finishes the season with a 10-3 record.

In a game where the smallest mistakes can cost a team, it was Wimberley who fell on the unfortunate side of the turnover margin despite matching the high-powered Gobblers play for play.

“When you play a big-time opponent like that, your margin of error goes down,” head football coach Doug Warren said.

“It’s just today we had too many penalties and too many turnovers for us to beat a football team like that. But I’m proud of our kids, they went toe-to-toe with them (Cuero), had a chance there at the end but they made one more play than we did.”

The key moment that changed the game was the late third quarter strip fumble by the Texans.

After recovering a Cuero fumble, the Texans looked to retake the lead down 21-20 in the third quarter.

However on the very next play, the Gobblers’ defense was able to strip the ball away from the running back to give back to the Cuero offense.

Cuero running back Tycen Williams then ripped off a 64 yard-run before being tackled near the goal line.

After the Texans’ Code Red defense held Cuero on three straight downs, the Gobblers finally punched it in on 4th and goal as Williams scored his second touchdown of the game to take a 27-20 lead for Cuero.

Instead of kicking the extra point, the Gobblers decided to go for the two-point conversion which quarterback Jerry Rossett successfully ran in.

This flipped the game from being a one-possession lead to suddenly a two-possession advantage with Cuero now leading 29-20.

But the Texans responded as quarterback Cash McCollum drove down the field before hitting wide receiver Juan Olmedo for a 27-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead down to 29-26 after the missed extra point.

Cuero then drove down the field into Texans territory but soon faced 3rd and 16.

After the Gobblers were flagged with a false penalty, the Texans looked like they had Cuero where they needed them.

But the Gobblers delivered a dagger as Rossett hit wide receiver Lebron Johnson for a 31-yard touchdown pass to go up 36-26 with 5:30 left in the game.

A last-minute drive by the Texans ended in an interception and Cuero kneeled out the clock to seal the win.

Cuero advances to the Regional Final where they will look the avenge their lone loss of the season against the Geronimo Navarro Panthers.