WINGS CLIPPED

The Lady Rattlers had the Snake Pit jumping Tuesday.

San Marcos pulled off a thrilling five-set victory (24-26, 29-27, 23-25, 25-21, 15-8) over Canyon Lake, that included a slew of mid-set runs on top of multiple sets going into extra points. With a local crowd in the house, energy pulsated throughout the building. The Purple and White rallied around junior outside hitter Brinkley Reeves, with sophomores Azariah Fennell and Kylie Joseph also making offensive plays on the line throughout the match.

“I was very proud of them that they stayed composed [and] they didn’t get frustrated with each other.,” Head Coach Megann Ollett said. “They worked on fighting through a lot of stuff. With Grace [Pactanac] being out, that adds just a new component that we’re fighting through right now. So, it was great to see them rally and make that happen. I’m very proud of them.'

“I think [our middles] did some great things. I think [Fennell] stepped up big time tonight. Melayna [Perkins] did a great job, and Kylie got some big swings when we needed them. So, that was very helpful.”

Freshman setter Harper McGee has been thrust into the Lady Rattlers’ lineup in light of junior setter Grace Pactanac’s lower leg injury. After getting a few games under her belt during last week’s Ragin’ Rattler tournament, McGee looked much improved and more comfortable with her teammates, compared to her first time on the court last week.

“[She’s] getting better with each time,” Ollett said. “Some of it’s just that freshmen being thrust into a position and she’s trying to own it and be a freshman and not be a freshman [at the same time] and lead a team and do all the things a setter has to do, and she’s getting better with each moment.”

Being a team with just one senior, leadership is another factor the Purple and White have been focusing on throughout the year. In certain situations, the Lady Rattlers have needed more on-court leadership, and Reeves has obliged.

“I saw Brinkley remain very composed tonight. She was having an off night, but she still didn’t give up,” Ollett said. “She didn’t have anything [that distracted her]. She just stayed and did her role and did the best that she could in every moment and that was great to see from her.”

San Marcos (13-11) begins a month-long road trip with their match against Hutto on Sept. 1. The Lady Rattlers will finish out their non-district slate during the stretch and look to continue improving before matches become playoff relevant.

“[We’ll continue] working on our setter-hitter connection and even just (reacting to the play),” Ollett said. “And the shots–I thought Canyon Lake did a really good job of having shots in there like tips, roles and swings–[we want to add] that to our game [and make] it a priority in our game.”

