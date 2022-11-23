HOT TOP 20 TOYS - BLUEY ULTIMATE LIGHTS & SOUNDS PLAYHOUSE

It’s the biggest Bluey toy ever! This playset of Bluey’s house has seven rooms, 15 play pieces, and lights and sounds. Place the Heeler family figures on the dance pad to activate dance mode.

Ages: 3+

Manufacturer: Moose Toys

Average Retail Price: $89.99

