HOT TOP 20 TOYS - COCOMELON BOO BOO JJ DOLL
JJ expresses where he’s hurt on his head, elbow, knee, or foot, and kids can heal the light-up injured areas with the bandage case. JJ cries, giggles, and plays a clip of “The Boo Boo Song.”
- Ages: 2+
- Manufacturer: JAZWARES
- Average Retail Price: $34.99
VIDEOS & REVIEWS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hqq8js8lU4o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=db1Sl8vAgSg
https://www.nappaawards.com/product/cocomelon-boo-boo-jj-plush/
