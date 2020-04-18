San Marcos police officer killed, two wounded after responding to domestic disturbance call

A San Marcos police officer was killed and two were wounded after responding to an assault/domestic disturbance call on Saturday.

Police say a man ambushed the officers with a rifle at the Twin Lakes-Villa Apartments — 2917 Hunter Rd. — at approximately 6:05 p.m. Officials reported that the suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We are heartbroken to make this announcement,” Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said in a statement. “We ask for your support for our fellow officers and their families as we try to cope with yet another tragic event in our San Marcos police family.”

The two wounded officers were transported to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle where they underwent surgery. Officials say all families have been notified.

This is SMPD’s first line of duty death since officer Kenneth Copeland was shot and killed while serving a warrant on Dec. 4, 2017.

The names of the officers involved were not released.

