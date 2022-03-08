SMPD makes arrest in fatal hit and run crash

San Marcos police made an arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Giovanni Fernandez, 21, of Canyon Lake, was arrested and charged with accident involving death — a second-degree felony — after he struck and killed 31-year-old Adam Martinez with his vehicle early Saturday morning.

The San Marcos Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Interstate 35 at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Saturday for a hit-and-run investigation. Officials said officers found Martinez lying near the west access road upon arrival. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Hays County Justice of the Peace Jo Anne Prado.

Police said evidence collected at the scene, including surveillance footage obtained, indicated that Fernandez struck Martinez in his dark colored Toyota Camry. Officials stated that Fernandez drove away from the scene following the crash. SMPD later located Fernandez, who has been booked into the Hays County Jail. Bond has been set at $50,000.

Saturday’s incident marks the third fatal crash investigated by SMPD in 2022.