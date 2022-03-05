Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
San Marcos Police investigate a fatal auto-pedestrian on Saturday morning. Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo

DEVELOPING: SMPD responds to fatal auto-pedestrian crash

Sat, 03/05/2022 - 11:07am
@sanmarcosrecord
STAFF REPORTS
Saturday, March 5, 2022

San Marcos police responded to a fatal auto-pedestrian collision Saturday morning. 

A City of San Marcos spokesperson said the San Marcos Police Department was investigating the incident at the 3300 block of North Interstate 35 near Chuck Nash auto. One fatality was reported. An initial investigation determined that the driver fled from the scene. 

Drivers in the area may see emergency vehicles but the roadway is open to thru traffic. 

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available. 

