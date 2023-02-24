Goodnight Middle School on hold due to medical emergency

CLICK HERE FOR UPDATE

Goodnight Middle School is currently "on hold" due to a medical emergency in the parking lot, according to a spokesperson for the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District. There is no current threat to the campus. Medical personnel and first responders are on the scene to deal with the medical emergency. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

Update 11:26 a.m.

This is a message from SMCISD regarding the cancellation of classes for today at the school.

Goodnight Families,