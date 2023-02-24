Medical personel and first responders stationed outside of Goodnight Middle School for a medical emergency. Daily Record photo by Barbara Audet
Goodnight Middle School on hold due to medical emergency
Goodnight Middle School is currently "on hold" due to a medical emergency in the parking lot, according to a spokesperson for the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District. There is no current threat to the campus. Medical personnel and first responders are on the scene to deal with the medical emergency. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.
Update 11:26 a.m.
This is a message from SMCISD regarding the cancellation of classes for today at the school.
Goodnight Families,
Classes have been cancelled for the remainder of the day for the Goodnight MS campus. All students are currently being transported to San Marcos HS Student Activity Center. The building is located behind San Marcos HS. You may enter the area by following these steps:
Enter off Rattler Road
Pass the guard shack in the parking lot of San Marcos HS
Stay to the right
Pick up behind the tennis courts
You may begin heading to the SMHS Student Activity Center to pick up your child. If your student is a bus rider, bus routes will provided later today. Again, students and staff are safe. Our main focus is reuniting students with families at this time. Additional information regarding today’s incident will be shared later today.