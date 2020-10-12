Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
VOTE 2020: San Marcos City Council Place 5 Candidates

Mon, 10/12/2020 - 5:37pm
Monday, October 12, 2020

The San Marcos Daily Record worked with The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce to get to know the San Marcos Mayoral and City Council candidates for the Nov. 3 General Election. Visit the chamber website for additional questions related to business and development by the Chamber.

Three candidates are running for San Marcos City Council Place 5; Mark Gleason, Omar Baca, and Zach Sambrano.

QUESTION ONE:

What experiences most qualify you to represent the residents of San Marcos as a council member?

QUESTION TWO:

What issue most inspired you to run for office, and how would you address it as council member?

QUESTION THREE:

What do you propose going forward to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while preserving economic vitality for the city of San Marcos' budget and its residents?

QUESTION FOUR:

How will you advocate for economic opportunity and preserve affordability in San Marcos? How would you amend the city development code if given the opportunity?

QUESTION FIVE:

How will you address a changing climate in a city with risks of flooding and protect a beloved river that is projected to turn semi-arid?

