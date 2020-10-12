VOTE 2020: San Marcos City Council Place 5 Candidates

The San Marcos Daily Record worked with The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce to get to know the San Marcos Mayoral and City Council candidates for the Nov. 3 General Election. Visit the chamber website for additional questions related to business and development by the Chamber.

Three candidates are running for San Marcos City Council Place 5; Mark Gleason, Omar Baca, and Zach Sambrano.

QUESTION ONE:

What experiences most qualify you to represent the residents of San Marcos as a council member?

QUESTION TWO:

What issue most inspired you to run for office, and how would you address it as council member?

QUESTION THREE:

What do you propose going forward to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while preserving economic vitality for the city of San Marcos' budget and its residents?

QUESTION FOUR:

How will you advocate for economic opportunity and preserve affordability in San Marcos? How would you amend the city development code if given the opportunity?

QUESTION FIVE:

How will you address a changing climate in a city with risks of flooding and protect a beloved river that is projected to turn semi-arid?

