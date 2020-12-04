Hays County Sheriff’s Office arrests juveniles after string of vehicle burglaries in Dripping Springs

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office arrested two juveniles and are searching for a third suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries in Dripping Springs.

Hays County deputies responded to a burglary of a vehicle call in the Belterra subdivision in Dripping Springs on Nov. 25 at approximately 2:30 a.m. Officials said the caller observed a person attempting to gain entry into their vehicles and provided a clothing description of the suspect and a description of the vehicle driven by the suspects.

HCSO said once deputies arrived in the area, a truck was observed leaving a driveway in the area of the reported burglary. When deputies initiated a traffic stop, the driver fled and a pursuit ensued. The driver eventually came to a stop and fled on foot, officials said..

A juvenile passenger, fitting the clothing description provided by the original caller, was taken into custody and the truck was found to be stolen from the area, HCSO said. The juvenile was charged with numerous counts of burglary of a vehicle, theft, and possession of marijuana. Officials said while deputies were conducting the investigation, patrol supervisors observed a car leaving the area that fit the description provided by the original caller. Officials said the vehicle was stopped without incident.

HCSO said probable cause was developed and the car was searched. During the search, items were located in the vehicle that were determined to have been stolen in vehicle burglaries in the vicinity, officials added.

The driver of this vehicle was identified as Dominic Limas, 17, Limas was arrested and charged with numerous counts of burglary of a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

A third suspect was involved, however, he has yet to be identified, HCSO said. This investigation is still ongoing and more charges may be added.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler reminds residents to ensure vehicles and homes are locked at all times. Most vehicle burglaries occur when cars are left unlocked, Cutler said.

If you have information regarding this event, contact Detective Brian Carpenter at the Hays County Sheriff’s Office by calling 512-393-7896 or 512-393-7814, or email at brian.carpenter@co.hays.tx.us. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the new Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.