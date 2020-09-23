Jeffrey S. Boyd, Justice, Supreme Court of Texas, Place 7, Republican Party (Incumbant)

Jeffrey S. Boyd, Republic, is a judge for Place 7 of the Texas Supreme Court. His current term ends on December 31, 2020. Boyd is running for re-election for the Place 7 judge of the Texas Supreme Court.

Prior to his appointment as Justice of the Texas Supreme Court, Boyd held the position as Chief of staff under Governor Ricky Perry from 2011-2012. Boyd was Deputy Attorney General at the Texas Attorney General’s Office from 2000 – 2003; Associate Partner for Thompson & Knight, LLP from 1992 – 2000 and 2003 – 2011, a Law clerk for Judge Thomas M. Reavley, U.S. Court of Appeals, 5th Circuit and a Youth and family minister for Brentwood Oaks Church, Austin, Texas from 1983 – 1988.

Boyd earned an undergraduate degree in biblical studies, graduating cum laude, from Abilene Christian University in 1983. He earned his J.D. graduating summa cum laude, from Pepperdine University in 1991.