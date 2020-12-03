City of Kyle gets sneak peek at square park design concept

The Kyle City Council was presented with an improvement plan of Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park during its Tuesday meeting.

“This plans is the beginning of an incredible asset and rejuvenating facility for the community,” President and founding partner of Coleman & Associates Aan Coleman said.

New features include amenities such as improved ADA access, a 20-foot-wide promenade, expanded seating areas, picnic table areas, a playscape, an educational rain garden and a botanical garden of native plants. The park’s existing features — the senior center building, gazebo, fountain and historic aspects — will remain but be improved upon in accordance with the Texas Historical Commission.

The $93,700 landscape design contract with Coleman and Associates will be funded by the 2019 settlement agreement between the City of Kyle and the Permian Highway Pipeline, LLC, and Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline, LLC.

“We understand that moving the city forward and revitalizing downtown is something that many of us hold near and dear,” Mayor Travis Mitchell said. “But at the same time, we want to engage the public and make sure they get the opportunity to look at these projects firsthand.”

An official, complete design is still underway with council and the firm in works to collect public feedback of the first proposed layout.