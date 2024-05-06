Bobcats take 40th win of the season

Texas State won their 40th game of the season with a 5-1 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Bobcats reach the 40-win mark for the first time since 2018 and just the seventh time in program history.

“Through the grind, you just don’t notice [the season record],” third baseman Sara Vanderford said. “It’s a good stepping stone, but we need to keep working in the right direction. We need to use these games to get better and put us in a good spot next week.”

Texas State and Marshall were locked in a scoreless deadlock through two innings of play.

After a shutout top of the third inning by starting pitcher Madison Azua, the Bobcats brought across their first runs of the game.

Designated player Sidney Harvey forced a leadoff walk to start the atbat, bringing up lead-off hitter and shortstop Hannah Earls.

Earls laid down the bunt single to move Harvey over to second but a mistimed throw by Marshall allowed the ball to go into the outfield on the throw to outfield, allowing Harvey to score from first base. Earls moved up to second on the same play.

Following a line out to short, Vanderford connected with a RBI double to extend the lead 2-0.

But the Thundering Herd were able to answer in their next at-bat.

Despite the Bobcats getting the first two outs of the inning, Marshall put runners on first and third.

The Thundering Herd brought home a run following a Bobcats fielding error, allowing Marshall to cut the lead down to 2-1.

Texas State slammed the door on Marshall’s attempts to bring another run across home plate with Azua striking out the last batter for the final out of the inning.

Unfortunately for Marshall, Texas State had an answer.

The Bobcats loaded up the bases with no outs following a single by Katarina Zarate, a walk by Harvey and a bunt single by Earls.

After Marshall got their second out of the inning with a force out at home plate, Vanderford drew the bases loaded walk to add another for the Bobcats now up 3-1.

Right fielder Anna Jones broke the game open with a two-run RBI single up the middle, extending the lead for the Bobcats 5-1.

Pitcher Jessica Mullins closed out the game for Texas State, pitching three innings and allowing only two hits, two walks, no runs and striking out three batters to seal the 5-1 win over Marshall.

Azua earned her ninth win of the season finishing the game throwing four innings while allowing just four hits, no earned runs, one walk and striking out four batters.

Though Head Coach Ricci Woodard was proud of the win, she was quick to remind the team that there is still plenty of softball to play this year.

“I just talked to them about it, this is just win 40,” Woodard said. “Everyone is going to think it’s a big deal, but that’s just one game. Our goal right now is the next five games. We have to take care of business and get better every single game.”

Texas State will return to play this weekend to close out the series against Marshall before hosting the Sun Belt Tournament