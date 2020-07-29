Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Daily Record photo by Lance Winter

UPDATE: SWAT situation resolved peacefully

Wed, 07/29/2020 - 5:04pm
@sanmarcosrecord
STAFF REPORTS
Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Update (6:18 p.m.): Residents in the Sunset Acres neighborhood are free to leave their homes and return to the area, the San Marcos Police department said in a social media post. 

SMPD said SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to a situation but no action was needed as the caller's information was inaccurate. 

"SMPD will always respond with utmost caution in order to keep the community and our officers safe and secure," SMPD said. "We are thankful for the peaceful resolution." 

 

Original post: The San Marcos Police Department responded to an “ongoing situation” in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

Police are asking anyone in the area to stay indoors and away from windows.

 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

