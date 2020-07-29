UPDATE: SWAT situation resolved peacefully

Update (6:18 p.m.): Residents in the Sunset Acres neighborhood are free to leave their homes and return to the area, the San Marcos Police department said in a social media post.

SMPD said SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to a situation but no action was needed as the caller's information was inaccurate.

"SMPD will always respond with utmost caution in order to keep the community and our officers safe and secure," SMPD said. "We are thankful for the peaceful resolution."

Original post: The San Marcos Police Department responded to an “ongoing situation” in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

Police are asking anyone in the area to stay indoors and away from windows.

AVOID IMMEDIATE AREA: Please avoid Parker Drive in the Sunset Acres neighborhood while the SMPD is responding to an ongoing situation. If you are in the area, please stay indoors and away from any windows. We will update with additional information as it occurs. pic.twitter.com/N9SysPLd9B — San Marcos (@CityofSanMarcos) July 29, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.