Hays County reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional hospitalizations

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 193 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, two new hospitalizations and six additional recoveries.

There are now 1,786 active cases and there have been 2,194 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county on March 14.

“Our numbers continue to increase,” Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said. “We can help prevent the transmission of COVID-19, but it will take everyone in Hays County practicing these simple yet effective measures: stay distanced in public, wash hands and wear masks.”

With the additional hospitalization, there are now 17 county residents currently hospitalized by the disease and there have been 56 total.

The county now reports 403 recoveries from the disease with the additional six recoveries announced Wednesday.

The local health department has received 6,262 negative tests and is awaiting results of 68 tests.

Hays County has had five reported COVID-19-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the disease.

Cases in San Marcos continue to climb with an additional 79 cases tallied Wednesday. San Marcos now has 1,199 active cases and has had 1,308 total cases.

Kyle now has 367 active cases and has had 577 total. Buda has recorded 202 total cases and currently has 148 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 28 total cases and has 20 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 26 total cases, including 15 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has nine active cases and has had 19 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 13 total cases and has 11 active cases. Niederwald has had eight total cases and has six active cases. Maxwell has six total active cases.

Uhland has had three total cases and has two active cases. Manchaca has two total active cases. Bear Creek and Mountain City have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 1,141.

Three-hundred-twenty-seven county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Two-hundred-seven people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. One-hundred-eighty-two residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. One-hundred-twenty-eight county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, 90 are 60-69 years old, 43 are 70-79 years old, 54 are 9 years old or younger and 22 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 1,125 females and 1,069 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Hays County recently began reporting a breakdown of cases by ethnicity and race. According to the local health department, 39.4% of county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are Hispanic, while 40.5% are not specified and 20.1% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 53.1% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 45% are unknown or not specified, 1.2% are Black and 0.7% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 5,551 new diagnoses Wednesday. The DSHS reports that 125,921 Texans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, there have been 2,249 fatalities and there have been an estimated 72,898 Texans who have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people.