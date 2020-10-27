Hays County reports 68 COVID-19 recoveries, 23 additional cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 68 recoveries from COVID-19, 23 new cases, one hospitalization and two hospital discharges on Tuesday.

There are currently 460 active coronavirus cases — 45 fewer than Monday — and there have been 6,376 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on March 14. The county also reported that there have been 339 active cases over the last 21 days — a 34-case increase since Monday.

The local health department states that there have been 786 probable cases spanning from April through October.

There are currently 11 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 371 total hospitalizations following fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Tuesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has now had 5,830 residents recover from the disease with the 68 new recoveries tallied Tuesday.

There have been 86 coronavirus-related fatalities reported since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county.

The local health department has received 34,830 negative tests and there have been 41,206 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos has seen the most coronavirus cases in the county but tallied less than 100 active cases on Tuesday. The city currently has 29 active cases — a three-case decrease since Monday — and has had 3,133 total cases as of Tuesday.

Kyle now has 276 active cases and has had 1,905 total. Buda has recorded 884 total cases and currently has 90 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 123 total cases and has 34 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 117 total cases, including one active case. Austin, within Hays County, currently has five active cases and has had 79 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 48 total cases and has 14 active cases. Niederwald has had 32 total cases and there is one active case. Uhland has had 21 total cases and one active case. Mountain City has had 13 total cases and has six active cases.

Manchaca has had nine total cases and has two active cases. Maxwell has had nine total cases. Bear Creek has one active case and has had two total cases. Woodcreek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,335 total cases tallied as of Tuesday.

According to the local health department, 1,036 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Seven-hundred-fifty people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Seven-hundred-twenty-three residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Five-hundred-ninety-three county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 374 are 60-69 years old, 222 are 70-79 years old, 217 are 9 years old or younger and 126 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,327 females and 3,049 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 43.5% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 36.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 20.3 are non-Hispanic.

By race, 63.2% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 33.8% are unknown or not specified, 2.4% are Black and 0.6% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that there have now been 874,367 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, 17,595 fatalities and an estimated 763,108 recoveries from the disease. There are currently 5,512 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 775 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 727 among students and 48 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Tuesday. There are currently 33 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 50% capacity on Oct. 5, the district is reporting three total onsite cases among students and two staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.