Kyle police investigating drug-related homicide

Sun, 12/20/2020 - 9:47am
STAFF REPORTS
Sunday, December 20, 2020

Kyle police are investigating a drug-related homicide that occurred early Saturday morning, the Kyle Police Department announced Sunday. 

KPD said officers responded to the 100 block of Dusky Thrush Drive for a report of a gunshot at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Saturday. Police said officers found the body of Christopher Trevino, 19, upon arrival. Officials said the alleged shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. 

Investigators located the suspect — a 15-year-old male from Kyle whose name was not released —  at an apartment complex, KPD said, adding that he was processed into the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center. The teenage suspect has been charged with murder, aggravated assualt with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence, deadly conduct, unlawful carry of a weapon and illegal discharge of a firearm. 

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
 

