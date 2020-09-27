Search teams locate missing San Marcos River tuber’s body

A missing San Marcos River tuber’s body was found Sunday, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said.

The CCSO said it received calls at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday of a tuber, later identified as Jessie Austin Jr., 29, of Fresno, Texas, that fell from his tube in the San Marcos River near Martindale and didn’t resurface .

CCSO deputies responded to the scene and began a search assisted by other agencies. The search lasted until 10 p.m. and resumed at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Austin’s body was found at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday.

