Search teams locate missing San Marcos River tuber’s body

Sun, 09/27/2020 - 2:42pm
@sanmarcosrecord
STAFF REPORTS
Sunday, September 27, 2020

A missing San Marcos River tuber’s body was found Sunday, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said. 

The CCSO said it received calls at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday of a tuber, later identified as Jessie Austin Jr., 29, of Fresno, Texas, that fell from his tube in the San Marcos River near Martindale and didn’t resurface . 

CCSO deputies responded to the scene and began a search assisted by other agencies. The search lasted until 10 p.m. and resumed at 7 a.m. on Sunday. 

Austin’s body was found at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. 
 

