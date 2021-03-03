City reopens facilities to the public, masks required

The City of San Marcos reopened all public facilities including park pavilions and picnic areas today, Wednesday, Mar. 3, following closure to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Capes Park, Thompson’s Island, and Rio Vista pool will remain closed.

“We’ve seen a steady decline in active cases in San Marcos and a sustained low number of new cases with fewer hospitalizations, which are the indicators we have based our opening decisions upon throughout this pandemic,” said City Manager Bert Lumbreras. “We all want to remain vigilant in maintaining CDC recommended guidelines to keep case counts low and to continue to combat community spread as the vaccine becomes available to a larger portion of our community.”

Signage will be posted at all facilities and parks requiring visitors to follow CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask and maintaining at least six feet of distance from those who do not reside in the same home. Anyone experiencing COVID-related symptoms should not enter a facility, park or recreational area.

Customers are asked to handle as much City business remotely as possible through online access, emails, phone, utility billing drive-thrus or by appointment to avoid person-to-person contact with employees and other residents. Sanitizing stations and plexiglass screens have been installed in public facing areas within buildings. Masks are required for everyone over ten years of age inside public facing facilities; masks will be available at all facilities for those who do not have one.

Park patrons are encouraged to participate in active recreational activities such as swimming, kayaking, canoeing, walking, running and general exercise. Restroom facilities in City parks are open.

Patrons are asked to avoid active construction zones in portions of Rio Vista Park and City Park for the San Marcos Shared Use Path Trail project. All posted Park rules will be enforced and can be viewed on our website at: http://sanmarcostx.gov/ parkrules.

Various service options will be provided by City departments and the public should visit www.sanmarcostx.gov to get the most updated information regarding department access. Until further notice, group meetings will still be held virtually. Many departments will utilize WaitWhile to manage appointments which allows visitors to arrive, check in from their mobile device, and wait in their vehicle until staff is ready to receive them for the appointment.

Activity Center: Reservations are required for all Activity Center visitors and can be made in one-hour time slots here: https://v2.waitwhile.com/ welcome/activitycenter. Capacity is limited to 25% within each area of the facility. The Activity Center is open M, T, W, F from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a one-hour closure from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day for sanitizing. The facility is closed Th & Sun. For more information visit http://sanmarcostx.gov/ covid19parks or call 512-393-8280.

welcome/activitycenter. Capacity is limited to 25% within each area of the facility. The Activity Center is open M, T, W, F from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a one-hour closure from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day for sanitizing. The facility is closed Th & Sun. For more information visit http://sanmarcostx.gov/ covid19parks or call 512-393-8280. Animal Shelter: Intake/Reclaim office will resume normal operations on Wed., Mar. 3, open M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and appointments are recommended. The Adoption Center will resume normal operations on Thurs., Mar. 4 at Noon. Hours include M, T, Th, F, Noon to 7 p.m.; Sat., Noon to 5 p.m.; W & Sun closed for deep cleaning. For more information, visit http://sanmarcostx.gov/203/ Animal-Services or call 512-805-2650.

Animal-Services or call 512-805-2650. City Clerk: Beginning Fri., Mar. 5, appointments will be taken for passports or birth/death certificates, email cityclerk@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512-393-8090. For more information including days of operation, visit http://sanmarcostx.gov/286/ City-Clerk.

City-Clerk. Engineering & Capital Improvements: Open M-F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Email EngInfo@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512-393-8130 to schedule an appointment.

Library: Due to construction, the library interior will remain closed through the weekend. Library stacks will reopen Monday, Mar. 8 with occupancy limited to 25 people at a time due to construction constraints. People will be able to select items to check out and take home. The only seating available will be in the lobby. Drive-thru and lobby computer lab services will continue. Patrons can place items on hold via email at smpl@sanmarcostx.gov or call/text 512-393-8200 with pickup available M-Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sun., 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.sanmarcostx.gov/ 586/Library.

586/Library. Main Street: Open M-F, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. located in the Chamber of Commerce Building, 202 N CM Allen Parkway. Call 512-393-8430 or email mainstreet@sanmarcostx.gov.

Municipal Court: Public counter located in the Hays County Government Center, 712 S. Stagecoach Trail, open M-F, 8:30 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jury trials have been delayed until April 1 and a case resolution program is available for defendants until March 12. For more information email municipalcourtinfo@ sanmarcostx.gov, call 512.-393-8190 or visit http://www.sanmarcostx.gov/ 681/Municipal-Court.

sanmarcostx.gov, call 512.-393-8190 or visit http://www.sanmarcostx.gov/ 681/Municipal-Court. Planning & Development Services: Open M-F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please visit https://v2.waitwhile.com/ welcome/pds to schedule an appointment. For more information, email permitinfo@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512-805-2630 or planninginfo@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512-393-8230.

welcome/pds to schedule an appointment. For more information, email permitinfo@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512-805-2630 or planninginfo@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512-393-8230. Public Services: Water/WW, Transportation, & Electric Utility offices open M-F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Schedule appointments with Electric Engineering customer support by calling 512-393-8302.

Tourist Information Center: Open M-Sat., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Utility Billing: Drive-thrus and counters available, M-F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 630 E Hopkins and at the SMEU Building, 1040 Hwy 123. Please visit http://sanmarcostx.gov/185/ Utility-Customer-Services, call 512-393-8383 or email utility_billing@sanmarcostx. gov.

Utility-Customer-Services, call 512-393-8383 or email utility_billing@sanmarcostx. gov. WIC Offices: Offices will continue curbside service only while federal waivers remain in place. Call 512-393-8040, email WICinfo@sanmarcostx.gov or visit http://www.sanmarcostx.gov/ 266/Women-Infants-Children-WIC .

The City will continue to follow county and state health department COVID case tracking data, as well as hospitalizations, to assess the local health situation, public compliance with facility and park rules, and local pandemic indicators.