DEVELOPING: 2 killed in shooting in Martindale

Two people were killed in a shooting in Martindale at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday, according to the City of Martindale.

Officials said a shooting took place at the parking area near Scull Road Bridge near Northwest River Road. Two people were shot. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The second victim was transported to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspects in the incident are in custody, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office into Monday’s shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.