Friday Updates: SMEU restores more power, grocery openings

San Marcos is beginning to thaw out as temperatures have already started to climb above freezing.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the low 40s before one last freeze overnight. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 50s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.

As conditions continue to improve weather-wise, San Marcos is seeing improvements with power and water outages.

The City of San Marcos said San Marcos Electric Utility received help from the City of Seguin Electric Service to help restore power across the city. The city said in a social media post that five crews of San Marcos and Seguin linemen worked all night to fix local outages.

The city was working to restore 400 customers who were still without electricity. SMEU expected outages to be restored by Friday at noon. If you are still without electricity after 11:30 a.m. today, the city asks you to call 512-754-2291 or email poweroutinfo@sanmarcostx.gov.

The city also said its water system is beginning to stabilize and water pressure is rising, however, low pressure is still being experienced across the system.

City crews continue to repair leaks, shut off services for broken pipe repairs, and work on well, pump and equipment issues at multiple locations, the city said.

“We’re not back to normal water service and have outages in the southern part of the town but we're getting closer to normal service,” the city said.

San Marcos water customers are still under a boil water advisory.

To report a new water outage call 512-393-8010.

Grocery store openings

Both H-E-B locations are open today with adjusted hours. Both grocery stores are open from 12-5 p.m.

Target, located at 700 Barnes Drive, is open Friday.

Sam’s Club, located at 1350 Leah Ave, is open Friday.

Walmart, located at 1015 State Highway 80, is open Friday.

Restaurant openings

Industry, located at 110 E. Martin Luther King Driver, is open with normal hours from 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

Palmer’s Restaurant and Bar, located at 218 Moore St., is open from 4-8:30 p.m. and will run a “slightly limited menu.”

North Street, located at 216 North St., will open at 4 p.m. Friday.

Blue Dahlia, located at 107 E. Hopkins St., is open.

Weusi Wellness Cafe, located at 2626 Hunter Road, is open and closes at 3 p.m. The restaurant is offering food for sale and free food for those in need.

Cafe on the Square at 126 N. LBJ Drive, opened at 10 a.m.

Pluckers Wing Bar, located at 105 North Interstate 35, opened at noon and closes at midnight.

Gumby’s Pizza, located at 312 W. Hopkins St., will be offering pick-up service on a first come, first serve basis. The pizza spot will be open until it runs out of product and is only offering to-go.

San Marcos BBQ’s two locations at 2601 Hunter Road and 1701 S. Interstate 35, are open Friday.

See a restaurant open, let us know. Email ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com or cashabranner@sanmarcosrecord.com.