Hays County Jail inmate dies after medical emergency, sheriff’s office says

An inmate at the Hays County Jail died following a medical emergency, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a medical emergency was called for an inmate — later identified as James Warren Knight, 41, of Dripping Springs — on Tuesday at 4:58 p.m. HCSO added that Knight was transported to a local hospital after he was seen by jail medical staff.

Hospital staff attempted treatment but Knight was pronounced dead on Wednesday at 5:59 a.m., officials said.

The sheriff’s office stated that a preliminary investigation doesn’t indicate foul play but autopsy results are pending.

The Texas Rangers are investigating Knight’s death.

Knight was in custody at the county jail for multiple charges out of Hays County, including resisting arrest/search or transport - Class A misdemeanor; Unlawful carrying of a weapon - Class A misdemeanor; Criminal mischief - Class B misdemeanor; Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - second degree felony; Violation of protective order - Class A misdemeanor; Tampering with ID number - Class A misdemeanor. Knight also had a charge of possession of child pornography - 3rd degree felony - from the Austin Police Department.