Hays County provides updates on weather, vaccines

The bitter cold winter weather in the region has caused issues and interruptions of service across Hays County. Due to the current conditions and forecasted weather for the next several days, below are updates from Hays County:

County officials continue to urge residents to stay home and off the roadways.

Hays County offices, parks and recycling centers will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16. Commissioners Court is cancelled.

First dose COVID-19 vaccinations originally scheduled for Dripping Springs this week will take place next week, Monday and Tuesday (2/22 & 2/23). County is in the process of sending notifications to those individuals. Vaccine clinics continue to remain by appointment only; please do not show up at a clinic without an appointment.

Second dose COVID-19 vaccinations for this week: If your first dose was at San Marcos High, your appointment has been moved to Friday, Feb. 19 at San Marcos High School; this includes time slots that were scheduled for today (Mon.) and tomorrow (Tues.). If your first dose was at Live Oak, you will go back to Live Oak this Friday. Appointment times are the same as your first dose; i.e., if your first dose was at 2 p.m. your second dose is at 2 p.m. The County is contacting people directly with changes to their appointments. Check email including spam folders; some people may receive a phone call. (The above info is only for those people who had a second dose appointment already scheduled for this week, whether it was at Live Oak or San Marcos High School).

Curative COVID-19 testing sites have closed operations through Wednesday; if conditions allow, they will open on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Be prepared for additional power outages, including flashlights, batteries, extra blankets and layers of clothing. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is urging Texans to conserve power in their homes and businesses as much as possible during the extreme weather.

Those without electricity can check with one of the cold weather shelters to see if they have room to be used as a warming station. Please call ahead in case they are at capacity and cannot accept anyone else into the facility. Please note the correct number for the Salvation Army in San Marcos is 512-938-2596. Also try the Austin Disaster Relief Network hotline for additional resources: 512-806-0800.

Find the full list of cold weather shelters on the county website.

Stay up-to-date with important emergency information at haysinformed.com and the Hays County official Facebook page.